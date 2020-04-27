Zimbabwe: Rushwaya Appointed ZBC Acting CEO

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation board has seconded Ms Helliate Rushwaya, one of its non-executive directors, as the acting chief executive officer, taking over from Mr Wisdom Hombarume who was acting for the last six months.

Mr Hombarume is the director of Digital Media and Broadcasting Technology, but acting appointments are not supposed to last beyond six months, hence the changes.

"The ZBC board has resolved to second non-executive director, Ms Helliate Rushwaya, to the post of acting chief executive officer till a chief executive is appointed in a substantive capacity," the board said in a statement.

"This is due to the fact that the incumbent had been serving in an acting capacity for over the recommended six months."

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said Ms Rushwaya's appointment as the acting CEO was a professional board decision made while the board searches for a substantive leader of the ZBC.