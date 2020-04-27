Zimbabwe: Ministry Collects 69 COVID-19 Blood Samples From Villagers Who Came Into Contact With Late Gogo Nguni

The Ministry of Health has collected COVID-19 samples from 69 villagers in Mhondoro, Mashonaland West, who recently came into contact with the late Gogo Nguni.

The mother to ex-minister Sylvester Nguni died aged 82 from coronavirus last week.

Two villagers she came into contact with before her death tested COVID-19 positive Saturday.

The Health Ministry, through its secretary, Agnes Mahomva, confirmed the latest development in its latest coronavirus daily update.

"The ministry continues to be on high alert to the COVID-19 pandemic. As part of intensified surveillance and contact tracing, the ministry has to date, identified, and collected samples from 69 contacts, of late #27," Mahomwa said.

"Case #29 and Case #30 reported yesterday (Saturday) involve 46-year-old female and 66-year-old male patients respectively. Both are residents of Mhondoro and were direct contacts of the late Case #27. The Rapid Response Team visited them at home in their village for assessment and collected samples for testing.

"Currently, they have been told to self-isolate at home as both have mild disease. Case #31 also reported yesterday (Saturday) is a 31-year-old resident of Harare who returned from the UK on the 13th April 2020. He is stable, and is currently stable on mandatory isolation," added Mahomwa.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has announced that all the four cases recorded in Mashonaland East last month had fully recovered after going into self-isolation at their Ruwa home.

The country's first COVID-19 victim, a man from Victoria Falls has also recovered, bringing to five, the number of coronavirus patients who have returned to full health.

"The ministry would like to report that today (Sunday) a total of 318 tests were done giving a total of 6 395 screening and diagnostic tests done to date. All the PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction) tests done in Harare and Bulawayo today (Sunday) were negative for COVID-19.

"Therefore to date, Zimbabwe has 31 confirmed cases including five recoveries and four deaths," reads the report.