Zimbabwe: Mother Hospitalised for Shock After Son, 5, Sets Alight Family Home, Property, Car

27 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A Hwange woman has been hospitalised at a local hospital after she collapsed with shock when her five-year-old son allegedly set alight the family home last Friday.

Also destroyed in the inferno was the family car and the entire household property.

The boy, his two sisters aged 10 and 16, and a housemaid aged 30, all escaped unhurt but all the property, including a family car parked in the yard, was reduced to ashes.

Only a sofa and kitchen table were salvaged by neighbours who had rushed to assist before the arrival of the fire brigade.

In her report to the police, the maid, Lesiwe Mudimba said the fire started at around 1 pm on Friday.

"I was in the kitchen with Clotildah Tshuma, 16, when we sensed the smell of smoke in the house. Lydia, aged 10 was in another room while Junior was in the bedroom alone," she said.

"When we checked, we discovered that the fire was coming from the bedroom whereupon we alerted neighbours who immediately phoned the fire brigade and came to help put out the fire."

She said the boy later told his 10-year-old sister that he had used match stick to burn his sister Clotiladh's clothes tucked in the wardrobe.

The fire then spread across the whole eight-roomed house burning all property.

Fire fighters from the Hwange Local Board managed to put out the inferno but not before all the property had been burnt.

The three siblings' mother Sophie Mwachivinga reportedly collapsed with shock when she was told about the incident and police on Sunday said she was still hospitalised at Hwange Colliery Hospital.

Police said investigations were underway and ascertain the value of the burnt property.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.