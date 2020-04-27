Zimbabwe: Graphic Artist Adds Voice to COVID-19 Fight

27 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Artists throughout the world are adding their voices to the campaign against the coronavirus which causes Covid-19.

The campaign runs through to May 8, 2020, as the artworks seek to promote mental health, well-being and social change during these stressful times.

The artworks will be distributed widely, both online and in physical locations, where they are needed.

Submissions considered among the most outstanding will be made available as free downloads for anyone to print and share.

Driving the campaign is the belief that art has the power to heal, save lives and bring people together even when they are apart, and that it can be a compass to guide people through the current global health storm.

Among the contributions to the global campaign, is the work of Zimbabwean Chaz Maviyane-Davies, who is resident in the United States.

His artwork exhorts people to stay safe by staying at home.

Maviyane-Davis has been a graphic artiste for more than four decades.

He studied art in Britain during his time in exile in the colonial era.

He returned to majority-ruled Zimbabwe in 1982 and became known for combining his commercial work with messages of African liberation and human rights.

Maviyane-Davis later moved to the United States and is currently professor of communication design at the Massachusetts College of Art in Boston and continues to create designs that promote democracy and human rights.

Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved.

