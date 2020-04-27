Rwanda: Govt Introduces Online Clearance Pass for People Seeking Essential Services

The Government has launched an online platform on which people in need of essential services will be requesting for movement clearance.

Established on the government's official website, the platform will assist people who need vital services like visiting hospitals, attending to emergencies, among some other things like shopping, banking, or attending funerals in places that are far from their residences

"Please stay at home to avoid the spread of COVID-19. However, if you have an urgent need, please register for movement clearance and wait for approval before starting your movement," reads a statement on the platform.

The platform requires the applicants to feed in their personal details including names, national ID number, telephone number; details of the journey (point of departure and destination), reason for movement and vehicle number plate.

After submitting the required details, the applicant is required to wait for response in form of an SMS notification from Police for approved or rejected movement.

Those cleared for movement will be required to present the approval SMS to officers in case they are stopped by the police on their journey.

For people who don't have smartphones or computers, they can dial *127# for the service.

Since March 22, as part of the measures to stop the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the country has been under lockdown which is set to continue until April 30.

Under the lockdown, people are obliged not to make unnecessary movements outside of their homes.

Businesses across the country are also closed except for those dealing in essential commodities like fuel, food items and medicine.

Banking and telecommunication services are also considered essential and remain operational.

Other measures to stop the virus spread include travel ban between different cities and districts, suspension of mass gatherings like church services and schools while all employees in the public and private sector are ordered to work from home, apart from those providing essential services.

Public transport is also not operational, save for taxi cabs which are allowed to carry people dealing in the provision of essential services.

Rwanda's borders are also closed except for goods and cargo as well as returning citizens and legal residents who will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated locations.