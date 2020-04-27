Rwanda Military Hospital Gets New Management

26 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, April 25, appointed Brig Gen Ephrem Rurangwa as the new Director General of Rwanda Military Hospital, replacing Colonel Jean Paul Bitega.

The President who is also the Commander in Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), named Col Dr. Etienne Uwimana as the hospital's Head of Medical Imaging Department.

The military hospital is home to the country's only radiotherapy facility and expects to have both chemo and surgery in the near future.

Recently, it unveiled the new Rwanda Cancer Centre, whose services are incorporated with the latest oncology technology.

Uwimana is a radiologist.

Before his new appointment, he served as the Head of Radiology Department at King Faisal Hospital.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Innocent Kabandana was appointed as Commandant of Gako Military Academy, replacing Brig Gen Ephrem Rurangwa.

Kabandana is the former Deputy Chief of Staff, Reserve Force.

Brig Gen Evariste Murenzi was appointed as the new Deputy Commandant, Task Force Division (in charge of planning and logistics).

Other appointments include that of Col Emmanuel Kanobayire who was named Deputy Commandant, RDF Combat Training Centre, while Major Jean Claude Kalisa was appointed as the Director of Administration and Logistics in RDF's 4th Division.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.