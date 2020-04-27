Rwanda Military Hospital Gets New Management

President Paul Kagame on Saturday, April 25, appointed Brig Gen Ephrem Rurangwa as the new Director General of Rwanda Military Hospital, replacing Colonel Jean Paul Bitega.

The President who is also the Commander in Chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), named Col Dr. Etienne Uwimana as the hospital's Head of Medical Imaging Department.

The military hospital is home to the country's only radiotherapy facility and expects to have both chemo and surgery in the near future.

Recently, it unveiled the new Rwanda Cancer Centre, whose services are incorporated with the latest oncology technology.

Uwimana is a radiologist.

Before his new appointment, he served as the Head of Radiology Department at King Faisal Hospital.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Innocent Kabandana was appointed as Commandant of Gako Military Academy, replacing Brig Gen Ephrem Rurangwa.

Kabandana is the former Deputy Chief of Staff, Reserve Force.

Brig Gen Evariste Murenzi was appointed as the new Deputy Commandant, Task Force Division (in charge of planning and logistics).

Other appointments include that of Col Emmanuel Kanobayire who was named Deputy Commandant, RDF Combat Training Centre, while Major Jean Claude Kalisa was appointed as the Director of Administration and Logistics in RDF's 4th Division.