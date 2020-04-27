Zimbabwe: Developing - Army Truck Involved in Fatal Accident

26 April 2020
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

A Zimbabwe National Army truck carrying soldiers who are part of the lockdown patrol, was involved in a fatal accident along the Kariba-Harare highway.

One soldier died and several others were injured in the crash.

Permanent Secretary for Information and Publicity Nick Mangwana confirmed the accident on Twitter.

"An Army truck involved in managing the #lockdownzim was involved in a fatal crash about 49km from Kariba on its way to Harare.

"One soldier lost his life while 24 others were injured. The injured were rushed to Kariba District Hospital. Condolences to the families of the deceased," he tweeted.

More details are yet to emerge on the accident.

On Friday, an aide to First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa died following an accident near Muzarabani.

Three others were injured in the crash.

