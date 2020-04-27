Malawi: Ayamah Entertainment Introduces Program to Expose Talents

27 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Moses Nyirenda

Lilongwe-based entertainment events company, iT's Ayamah Entertainment has introduced a program dubbed 'Know me in 30 seconds' which is seeking to expose and promote talent among artists including up-and-coming musicians in the country.

Brian Mtungambera Harawa: iT's Ayamah Entertainment want to expose hidden talents

The company's spokersperson Brian Mtungambera Harawa confirmed the development , saying the new program will be featuring artists and young achievers.

"We have introduced a new program where we will be shooting interviews based on people's careers and artistic talents focusing on what motivated them to be who they are. After shooting we will be editing the video clip to 30 seconds so that it can be easily accessed by people.

"Through the program, we want talented artists and young achievers to inspire the youth in the country so that they can also be motivated and develop their talents. On the other hand we also want to expose artists and their talents," said Harawa.

The program is set to be launched on May 25, 2020 at the company's studio in Lilongwe.

According to Harawa links for the video clips will be shared on social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram for downloads and streaming.

Harawa who is also a hip-hop musician known as Cruz-B, is optimistic that the new program would help boost the fan base of new born artists in the country and also assist in exposing their hidden talent.

One of the up-and-coming dance-hall reggae musicians in the country, Grewiz commended iT's Ayamah Entertainment for its new program saying it would help promote up-and-coming artists in the country.

"iT's Ayamah Entertainment's new program is a welcome development towards us as up-and-coming artists. I am hoping that through the program we will be exposed to the public and through that we will be spotted by people who would support us musically," Grewiz said.

iT's Ayamah Entertainment was officially found in 2017 as a photography group.

With the demand from musicians and models to join the group, it was expanded to an entertainment events company in order to support artists especially up-and-coming musicians and models.

