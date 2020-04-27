South Africa: Buyanga Rescues Desperate Zimbabweans Left Out of SA Food Aid Scheme

African Medallion Group (AMG) delivered food parcels to ease the suffering of Zimbabweans based in South Africa who have been affected by the 35-day coronavirus lockdown imposed by the neighboring African government.

Those mainly affected are restaurant workers, childminders and general workmen and women doing minimal jobs.

AMG is owned by Zimbabwean businessman Frank Buyanga which recently donated $10 million to the Zimbabwean government to fight the spread of coronavirus.

Over a hundred families who in Yeoville suburb in Johannesburg, Mamelodi in Pretoria and Amalahleni in Mpumalanga received the groceries.

"We have come here to answer the call made by our brothers and sisters from Zimbabwe currently plying their trade across various sectors of industry in South Africa, and tremendously affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic," AMG CEO Itai Maunganidze said at the hand-over ceremony organised by the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa (ZCSA).

"The expressions of appreciation on the faces of the beneficiaries shows that this was a much-needed relief.

"The food parcels included maize meal, cooking oil and flour."

Speaking at the handover ceremony, ZCSA chairperson Ngqabutho Mabhena, said it was a desperate time for their community.

"We have been receiving calls from Zimbabweans and other migrants living in South Africa expressing their need for food since the start of the lockdown," he said.

"Today, thanks to AMG, 120 families have been assisted with food packs which can at least keep them going for a few more days. We hope that other businesses will hear our cries during this time."

ZCSA is also at the forefront of campaigning for Zimbabweans to be granted special work permits resulting in about 200,000 benefitting from the scheme.

An estimated three million Zimbabweans, running away from years of the economic meltdown, eke out a living in the neighbouring South Africa without the necessary permits to work and live in Africa.

Information says at least 3 000 have asked the embassy in Pretoria to facilitate their return home.