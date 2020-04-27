Botswana: Satau Warned of Possible Floods

Satau — Click to see more pictures

Satau residents have been warned to be extra vigilant because the Chobe River is threatening to submerge the village.

The Chobe River started to flow recently after a long drought and is threatening nearby villages of Chobe West Enclave, especially Satau and water have forced farmers to flee their fields before harvesting time.

Chobe District Commissioner (DC), Ms Sekgabo Makgosa told BOPA, in an interview after visiting the village on April 25 to get firsthand information, that the waters had already reached the village as some had been spotted at the airstrip, which was designed by the Department of Crop Production for arial spraying of locust.

She explained that the water might reach the homesteads at any time and urged the residents to be prepared for possible disaster.

One farmer, Mr Leonard Jwanga of Satau said most of the farmers in the village were forced to collect their harvest before they were ripe looking at the pressure of the river.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>