South Africa: Freedom Day - We Have a Way to Go to Be Truly Free

When people thronged to vote for the first time, back in 1994, what were they expecting?

About a month ago, I wrote a reflection piece for Human Rights Day, looking at how little progress had been made in terms of righting the wrongs and injustices of the past in South Africa.

Then, following a discussion with a friend about some of the failures of our democratically elected government thus far, I started to contemplate the realistic expectations of black South Africans when they went out to vote on 27 April 1994.

Those people who stood in voting queues as long as the reticulated python, What did they think would realistically happen with black people becoming free? We need to keep in mind the fact that South Africa was, and still is, a developing, or "third world", country.

After decades of systematic oppression, were they hopeful the cross they put on that ballot paper would right the wrongs of the past instantaneously? If not, how long did they expect it would take?

After all, the country had been controlled by a minority for the longest time. And this minority primarily developed areas which they occupied, leaving the homelands and townships largely...