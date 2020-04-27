South Africa: MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube - More Arrests - Protecting Our Economy Against Criminal Syndicates

26 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Statement by the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

We continue to clear the backlog of complaints received by both Business Regulations and Consumer Protection units in the department.

Few hours ago, a manager of CNA, a book hub and stationery shop located at La Lucia Mall in Durban was arrested for violating lockdown regulations.

Today and yesterday, a collaborative effort involving our inspectors and law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrest of two undocumented nationals.

The two were arrested for operating a Barber Shop (Saloon) and selling expired food products in Umhlanga and central Durban District respectively.

Our main concern is the health of innocent members of the public and children who have been consuming some of the expired food products such as chocolates and chips.

It should be remembered that last week, law enforcement agencies and our inspectors seized counterfeit condoms and medication such as Grandpa.

We wish to warn all unscrupulous criminal syndicates that we have found a winning formula that will deal a permanent blow on any form of crime that is crippling our economy.

We welcome the fact that we now see an active participation of community members who are sending tip-offs through our complaints numbers and many other communication platforms.

In addition, we are strengthening a multi-prolonged approach involving law enforcement agencies, justice system and government departments.

We undertake to sustain and refine this multi-pronged strategy to protect our economy during this period and post COVID-19. We will never sit back and fold our arms when criminal syndicates are condemning the majority of the people of this province into abject poverty.

A team of experienced officials from the department are on standby to investigate complaints regarding excessive pricing and violation of Business Regulations. Contact details are as follows:

