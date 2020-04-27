Malawi: MEC Commissioner Mathanga Urges Chiefs in Thyolo to Encourage Voter Registration

27 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Temwa Mhone

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has asked chiefs in Thyolo not to distort electoral information to allow more people to register for fresh presidential elections slated for July 2 2020.

Mathanga speaks during the meeting Some of the chiefs following Mathanga's speech on the day

The MEC's electoral services committee chairperson commissioner Jean Mathanga made the remarks on Sunday during an outreach meeting with chiefs in Traditional Authority (T/A) Boyidi meant to ask them to unanimously mobilise subjects to register.

Thyolo is one of the districts in the second phase of voter registration exercise which started on April 27 2020 (Monday) through May 10 2020.

Delivering her speech, Mathanga said chiefs should not add or subtract anything to a call to people to register.

"Just tell your eligible subjects to go in large numbers and register. Do not cascade the message because we do not want voters to be confused. Your further explanations will distort the information and discourage them. At the centres, they will be assisted accordingly whether to be reissued voter certificates, verified, registered or transferred," said Mathanga.

In the face of novel coronavirus (Covid-19), she said the commission has embraced all necessary precaution measures for its staff and public during the exercise.

In an interview, T/A Boyidi promised of accurate dissemination of the call to eligible voters in his jurisdiction.

"We have been waiting for this period since the electoral calendar was announced. The commission should expect more eligible voters to register and cast their votes come July 2 2020," he said.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.