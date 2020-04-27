South Africa: SA Rugby Industry Pay Cuts Finalised

26 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Craig Ray

The final version of the deal between South Africa's 717 professional rugby players and their employers was finalised at the weekend, which will see the players contributing 12.5% to the proposed total R1-billion in industry budget cuts if no rugby is played this year.

Eugene Henning, chief executive of MyPlayers, the trade union representing South Africa's professional players, will sign on behalf of the members this week after three weeks of talks to reach consensus.

Negotiations started on 3 April and have moved swiftly and with minor hiccups as players recognised that they would not be immune to the knock-on effects of the coronavirus, which has suspended all competitions globally.

MyPlayers facilitated a collective bargaining approach. It was the best way to achieve an equitable outcome. Pay cuts will start at the end of May and as it stands, the wealthiest players will sacrifice most.

The conditions of the players' deal are the same for the entire industry, which includes senior management at SA Rugby and the 14 provincial unions, to the cleaners and catering staff at those organisations.

The Terms of the collective agreement were broken down into nine points:

95% participation of members

Salary reductions in proportionally equal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

