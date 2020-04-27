South Africa: SAPS Members Test Positive, Stations Face Lockdown While Gang Warfare Flares Up

26 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

A total of 56 police officers in the Western Cape, including one in Ceres, have tested positive for the coronavirus and several police stations have been placed under 48-hours lockdown while gang warfare has flared up again.

On Sunday, 26 April 2020, Cape Town Central became the latest station to report a positive case.

So far, 19 positive cases have been confirmed at the Flying Squad, a total of 12 at the Maitland 10111 call centre, one each at Serial Electronic Crime Investigation (SECI) Unit, Hermanus SAPS, Athlone SAPS, Ceres SAPS, Blue Downs Cluster Office, Bellville South SAPS, Cape Town K-9 Unit, Belhar and Lentegeur SAPS, three at Mitchells Plain FCS, Ravensmead and Cape Town Public Order Policing respectively, and finally, seven at Philippi East SAPS.

A circular forwarded by SAPS management to members has requested them not to go near the stations until further notice. This measure was not applicable to Athlone and Hermanus which have since reopened.

The figures have been confirmed by the Police and Prison Civil Rights Union (POPCRU).

Police spokesperson in the region, Novela Potelwa, said a decontamination process has been undertaken at community services centres of the police stations in line with Covid-19, 48-hour lockdown...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

