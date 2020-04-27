Uganda: MP Zaake Petitions Court for His Unconditional Release

Detained MP for Mityana Municipality, Francis Zaake, has petitioned Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court, seeking his unconditional release from police detention where he has been held beyond the mandatory 48 hours.

The youthful legislator was arrested a week ago from his upcountry home in Buswabulongo, Mityana by a combined security detail.

This was after he was accused of distributing food to his starving electorate in this ongoing Covid-19 lockdown, an activity which has since been banned by President Museveni saying it exposes people to coronavirus.

Court is expected to hear his application tomorrow (Monday).

"Take notice that this honorable court will be moved on the 27th day of April 2020 at 11am in the fore/afternoon," the Nakawa Chief Magistrate wrote.

According to the notice of motion before court, the MP has been arbitrarily held in several places including the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka.

Following his arrest, his fellow legislators Paul Mwiru and Asuman Basalirwa, attempted to visit him in detention but said they were denied access.

They also said that their colleague had been tortured while in detention, an allegation that police came out to strongly refute.

"Upon his arrest, investigations were expeditiously conducted, and the charges were accordingly sanctioned by the Directorate of Public Persecutions. Unfortunately at the time he was to be produced in court, Hon Zaake through his lawyers complained of ill health, which prompted the police to have him examined," explained a statement signed by the spokesperson for the Directorate of CID, Mr Charles Twine on April 24.

"Indeed an examination was conducted by the Uganda police medical team in the presence of his lawyers, personal doctors as well as his dear wife, where by the team unanimously agreed of some treatment to be extended to him," Mr Twine added.

According to police, MP Zaake is currently undergoing treatment at Iran-Uganda hospital in Naguru and that he is in a stable condition.

President Museveni has on several occasions in his addresses to the nation on Covid-19, warned all those involved in the habit of distribution of food to people that they will be charged with attempted murder.

Mr Museveni argues that distribution of food to people during this Covid-19 lockdown, would attract mammoth crowds and chances are high that those sick with the virus will infect those without, leading to their death.

He has since advised those who are willing to support those in dire need of food during this Covid-19 lockdown, to donate through the national task force headed by Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.