Malawi: Tobacco Market Opens in Limbe Amid Strict COVID-19 Measures

27 April 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Tobacco market opens Monday morning in Limbe amid very strict measures to prevent coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

First to open was the Lilongwe Auction Floors then Chinkhoma in Kasungu and now Limbe.-Photo by Lisa Kadango

It also opens amid severe criticism from some section of the society as to why the government is prioritising opening the markets while forcibly closing down churches.

AHL Group spokesperson Teresa Ndanga has said that there will be restrictions of entry into the market.

"Only those with a duty to do will be allowed in and people will observe the social distance," she said.

This is the third tobacco market to open this year after Kanengo in Lilongwe and Chinkhoma in Kasungu.

Ndanga said at least 1,500 bales of tobacco are expected to be sold today at the market.

Tama Farmers Trust president Abel Masache Banda said farmers expect good prices for their tobacco.

"We hope it will be a good day for our farmers," he said.

The opening of the market comes barely a day after the police shut down churches in Balaka.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved.

