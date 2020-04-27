Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Remain 75 As 1,408 Samples Test Negative

26 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Betty Ndagire

All the 1,408 samples tested on Saturday by the Uganda virus Institute turned out negative, Ministry of Health has revealed.

This means that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases remain 75 and no death has been registered yet.

According the statement from the MoH, 483 samples were from the community while 925 samples were of truck drivers at the boarder points of entry.

"19 confirmed cases are under treatment in stable condition in different hospitals. Three are at Mulago Hospital, nine at Entebbe Hospital, four at Arua Regional Referral Hospital, one at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, one at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, and one at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital," the statement reads in part.

The statement signed by Dr Henry Mwebesa, Director General Health Services at MoU, further explains that the total of 46 patients who have since recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital.

Out of the confirmed foreign truck drivers, four Tanzanian and six Kenyan have returned to their respective countries.

So far a cumulative of 20,329 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.