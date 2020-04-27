Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Remain 75 As 1,408 Samples Test Negative

All the 1,408 samples tested on Saturday by the Uganda virus Institute turned out negative, Ministry of Health has revealed.

This means that the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases remain 75 and no death has been registered yet.

According the statement from the MoH, 483 samples were from the community while 925 samples were of truck drivers at the boarder points of entry.

"19 confirmed cases are under treatment in stable condition in different hospitals. Three are at Mulago Hospital, nine at Entebbe Hospital, four at Arua Regional Referral Hospital, one at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital, one at Masaka Regional Referral Hospital, and one at Kabale Regional Referral Hospital," the statement reads in part.

The statement signed by Dr Henry Mwebesa, Director General Health Services at MoU, further explains that the total of 46 patients who have since recovered from COVID-19 have been discharged from hospital.

Out of the confirmed foreign truck drivers, four Tanzanian and six Kenyan have returned to their respective countries.

So far a cumulative of 20,329 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the country.