Swaziland: Public Need Written Permission to Travel in Swaziland in Big Coronavirus Clampdown

People in Swaziland (eSwatini) will need written permission to travel between towns and cities as the coronavirus lockdown in the kingdom intensifies. Police and army will mount roadblocks to check drivers.

Sihlangu Nhlabatsi, Chairman of the National Road Transportation Council, said people affected would include those travelling for work, attending hospitals and those out to buy food.

The new rules started on Monday (27 April 2020).

Permission can be granted by employers, doctors, or a local official, Nhlabatsi said. Special arrangement could be made by businesses considered essential by the government to transport their employees to and from work.

He said regional administrators would keep a register of people permitted to travel and would arrange their transport.

People would be required to keep the letter of permission with them at all times.

He said the restrictions allowed people to leave their homes but not to travel between towns, cities and regions.

As of 25 April 2020 there had been one death from coronavirus (COVID-19) and 56 people had tested positive for the virus, according to official Ministry of Health figures.

Swaziland, which is ruled by King Mswati III as an absolute monarch, has been in partial lockdown since 27 March 2020. Last week the Swazi Government relaxed the lockdown but only days later reversed the decision. There are restrictions on businesses, large gatherings and travel.