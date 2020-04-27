Tanzania: Magufuli Pardons 3,973 Prisoners On Union Day

26 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli in marking 56th Union Day has on Saturday, April 25, granted pardon to a total of 3,973 prisoners.

The United Republic of Tanzania was formed on April 26, 1964 after the Union of Tanganyika and Zanzibar.

This year, however, normal colour celebrations would not be witnessed because of the coronavirus disease that is raving the global economy and health systems.

President Magufuli's decision to pardon prisoners on Union Day is continuation of a long-held tradition. Out of those pardoned, 3,717 were serving their prison terms while 256 were facing death penalty and had their sentences changed.

President Magufuli urged Tanzanians to spend the Union Day to reflect and pray to God so that He can save the nation from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement released by the Directorate for the Presidential Communication Director, Mr Gerson Msigwa, the Head of State hopes the prisoners have learned their lesson and would join the community as good citizens and hence serve the country by bringing development.

