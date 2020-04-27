Somalia: EU Navfor Fight Against Piracy Even Under COVID-19 Limitations

press release

EU NAVFOR Somalia Operation Atalanta units have few opportunities to collaborate with ships of other navies and Combined Task Forces (CTF) to be always ready to deter, prevent and repress piracy and armed robbery at sea. To train with our partners was a perfect opportunity to increase our performance effectiveness. We are greatful to our friends of Task Forces (TF) 53 because of their professionalism and their flexibility.

Spanish frigate Numancia and US Navy ship Wally Schirra accomplished Replenishment at Sea (RAS) activity in only 2 hours. So EU NAVFOR units can extende their range of operation without entering a port, time consuming and always more complicated for COVID-19 restrictions in the area of operation.

TF 53 supply ships are deployed mainly in support of US Navy assets but they assist allied partner that are part of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) or sail in the overlapping Joint Area of Operation.

"It doesn't matter how fast or slow you go, as long as you don't stop. Thanks to our American friends of the TF 53 and to our extremely professional team on deck" Lieutenant junior grade Vicente Cuquerella Lorenzo from Numancia.

EU NAVFOR and CMF are closely coordinating activities at sea. Their cooperation in this major maritime trade route is no coincidence. To maintain durability and a presence even through the festive season, the respective counter-piracy missions still work together to ensure these vital sea lanes remain open and free from piracy.