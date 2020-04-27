Liberia: Grand Kru COVID-19 Response Team Begs for Support

27 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Leroy M. Sonpon, III

The Grand Kru County COIVD 19 Response Team is literally begging its sons and daughters (Kinsmen) to donate in the fight to stop the spread of the virus in the county, and Liberia, at large.

Mr. Hanson Doe, co-chair of the Response Team, told journalists on Thursday that only a united fight can wipe out or nullify the threat of the virus.

The Grand Kru County COVID 19 Response Team has its office in the General Service Agency (GSA), where the Director-General, Madam Mary Broh, also serves as the National Response Coordinator for the Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC) in Liberia.

In this role, Madam Broh will provide supervision toward a single set of national strategic objectives for defeating the Coronavirus disease. She will also coordinate the National COVID-19 multi-sectorial response plan, in coordination with the United Nations (UN), donor partners, Ministry of Health, and National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

Mr. Doe said the County's COVID 19 Response Team supervises fight in the county and serves as a liaison between the county and the National Response Team as well as mobilize funds, drugs, and non-food items for the fight against the virus specifically for Grand Kru County.

He noted: "The purpose of this team is to support the frontliners in the county to stop the spread of the infection. Funds, drugs and non-food items raised from citizens of the county in and in the diasporas, and from or through the National Response Team will be distributed in the county."

The co-chair of the Grand Kru County Response Team said up to now, only one person, a Chinese national, is still affected, and is quarantined in the Rally Town Hospital in Grand Kru County.

He further that there is no new case and thanked the contact tracers for successfully tracing all those who came in contact with the county's first case.

He further thanked the county's health workers, including, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sianneh Jackson.

Meanwhile, he disclosed that Grand Kru County District #2 Representative J. Fonati Koffa has donated his one month salary and allowance to the Grand Kru County COIVD 19 Response Team, provided 100 pairs of rain boots among other items, to combat the virus.

Rep. Koffa, according to Mr. Doe, is the initiator of the national solidarity campaign, in Grand Kru County, and in consultations, with other members of the County's Legislative Caucus, appointed the Grand Kru County COVID 19 Response Team.

