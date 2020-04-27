South Africa: Murder Suspect Arrested in Uitenhage

26 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 21-year-old alleged murder suspect from Langa was arrested on Friday afternoon, 24 April 2020 for the murder of a 21-year-old man in Kamesh on Thursday, 23 April 2020.

It is alleged that at about 14:30 on 23 April 2020, Lewin Cowie (21) was in Spekboom Street, when he was approached by the suspect who fired several shots, fatally injuring him. The suspect ran down the road where he was joined by another male.

A witness heard the gunshots and saw the suspect running away from the shooting. He chased after them in his private car. The two males ran into a yard and disappeared. A black bag was dropped by the males as they ran. A 9mm pistol reported stolen in Humewood in May 2018, was found inside the bag. The firearm will be sent to ballistics for analysis.

The incident is gang related and the motive for the murder is not clear at this stage. The case is been investigated by the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit (Gang Investigation). On Friday afternoon, 24 April 2020, the suspect was arrested at his house in Macuba Street in Langa. He has been positively linked to the murder.

The suspect will appear in the Uitenhage Magistrates' court on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 on a charge of murder.

