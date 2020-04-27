Sudan's Total COVID-19 Cases Rises to 237

KHARTOUM (Sudanow) - Sudanese Federal Ministry of Health announced on Sunday 24 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the country's total cases to 237 including 21 deaths and 20 recoveries.

The Ministry said 22 of the new cases were registered in Khartoum State, one case in Sinnar State and another one in East Darfur State.

Sudan reported its first COVID-19 case on March 13, 2020.

The country witnessed significant increases during the last week reporting 30, 26, 15, 33, 22 and 39 cases on April 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 24 respectively.

Now ten days have elapsed since a total 3-week lockdown was imposed on Khartoum State.