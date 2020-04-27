Mauritius: COVID-19 - Citizens Repatriated From France Placed Under Quarantine

press release

The repatriation of Mauritians stranded in France due to the lockdown has begun and all 29 passengers who landed this morning from Paris were placed under quarantine.

With regard to the Covid-19 situation, one positive case was recorded today. However, the number of successfully treated patients stands at 299 from the 332 positive cases registered in Mauritius.

Consequently, the declining number of positive cases indicate that the proactive measures put in place by the Government have so far been efficient in containing the spread of the virus.

Additional information:

· 21 active cases compared to 24 cases yesterday

· 14 445 tests carried out as at date

· Nine Covid-19 related deaths

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris