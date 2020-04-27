Mauritius: COVID-19 - Citizens Repatriated From France Placed Under Quarantine

26 April 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The repatriation of Mauritians stranded in France due to the lockdown has begun and all 29 passengers who landed this morning from Paris were placed under quarantine.

With regard to the Covid-19 situation, one positive case was recorded today. However, the number of successfully treated patients stands at 299 from the 332 positive cases registered in Mauritius.

Consequently, the declining number of positive cases indicate that the proactive measures put in place by the Government have so far been efficient in containing the spread of the virus.

Additional information:

· 21 active cases compared to 24 cases yesterday

· 14 445 tests carried out as at date

· Nine Covid-19 related deaths

#ResOuLakaz #BeSafeMoris

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Government of Mauritius

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.