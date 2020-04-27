Tunisia: Finance Ministry's New E-Filing System to Be Up and Running in Next Few Hours

Tunis/Tunisia — The new E-filing system of the Finance Ministry was tested, Sunday evening, by the Minister of Finance, Nizar Yaïche and a technical team of the IT Centre under the Department before being put into operation in the next few hours, the Ministry said in a statement.

The minister went to the IT Centre of the Finance Ministry where he witnessed the final touches in the development of the E-filing system which is part of an overall project to digitize the Ministry's services and facilitate filing procedures.

The system will make it possible to file remotely without having to travel to the services of the Directorate General of Taxes. It will be generalised to all companies, whatever their turnover, and to all types of filing (monthly, filing of corporate tax returns, filing of the advance due by partnerships and similar companies, filing of personal income tax, declaration of the advance payment and declaration of profits of hydrocarbon production companies (except for companies subject to the flat-rate regime).

Within the framework of this project, the National Agency for Electronic Certification (ANCE), for its part, has given the possibility to taxpayers to download the authentication certificate through its website.

The Minister expressed his thanks to the team of the IT centre under the Ministry of Finance which was able to develop this system in record time and with the required accuracy and submitted it to the necessary tests to prepare its operation.

He also thanked ANCE, the National Register of Enterprises (RNE) and the Association of Young Chartered Accountants of Tunisia which contributed to the experimentation of the system before its launching.