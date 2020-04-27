Tunisia: COVID-19 - Ten More Cases Test Positive On April 25, Total Rises to 949

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten more confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 have been recorded and 20 previously infected persons tested positive out of 410 tests carried out on April 25, including 82 tests for former patients, the Health Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The number of infections therefore amounts to 949 out of a total of 20818 tests conducted.

The cases of infection with the virus are broken down as follows: Tunis (205), Ariana (95), Ben Arous (92), Manouba (39), Nabeul (12), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (21), Beja (3), Jendouba (1), Kef (5), Siliana (2), Sousse (82), Monastir (37), Mahdia (15), Sfax (36), Kairouan (6), Kasserine (7), Sidi Bouzid (5), Gabes (22), Médenine (87), Tataouine (35), Gafsa (38), Tozeur (5) and Kebili (96).

The ministry also said that 216 patients have recovered and 20 other patients are currently admitted to ICUs.

The number of patients currently hospitalised (not including those admitted to ICUs) is 78.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 38, broken down as follows: Tunis (6), Ariana (5), Ben Arous (3), Manouba (5), Nabeul (1), Bizerte (1), Kef (1), Sousse (5), Mahdia (1), Sfax (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Médenine (3), Tataouine (1).

The ministry has also stated that laboratory tests are mainly carried out on people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who had contact with confirmed cases.

It therefore urged citizens to fully respect the law and to comply with all health isolation and general lockdown provisions in all regions of the country to stem the spread of the virus.