Tunisia: COVID-19 - Ten More Cases Test Positive On April 25, Total Rises to 949

27 April 2020
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Ten more confirmed cases of infection with COVID-19 have been recorded and 20 previously infected persons tested positive out of 410 tests carried out on April 25, including 82 tests for former patients, the Health Ministry said in a statement Sunday.

The number of infections therefore amounts to 949 out of a total of 20818 tests conducted.

The cases of infection with the virus are broken down as follows: Tunis (205), Ariana (95), Ben Arous (92), Manouba (39), Nabeul (12), Zaghouan (3), Bizerte (21), Beja (3), Jendouba (1), Kef (5), Siliana (2), Sousse (82), Monastir (37), Mahdia (15), Sfax (36), Kairouan (6), Kasserine (7), Sidi Bouzid (5), Gabes (22), Médenine (87), Tataouine (35), Gafsa (38), Tozeur (5) and Kebili (96).

The ministry also said that 216 patients have recovered and 20 other patients are currently admitted to ICUs.

The number of patients currently hospitalised (not including those admitted to ICUs) is 78.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 is 38, broken down as follows: Tunis (6), Ariana (5), Ben Arous (3), Manouba (5), Nabeul (1), Bizerte (1), Kef (1), Sousse (5), Mahdia (1), Sfax (5), Sidi Bouzid (1), Médenine (3), Tataouine (1).

The ministry has also stated that laboratory tests are mainly carried out on people suspected of having contracted the virus and those who had contact with confirmed cases.

It therefore urged citizens to fully respect the law and to comply with all health isolation and general lockdown provisions in all regions of the country to stem the spread of the virus.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.