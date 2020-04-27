Liberia: Justice Minister Frank Musah Dean Tests Positive for COVID-19

Monrovia — Cllr. Frank Musah Dean, Liberia's Minister of Justice has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Speaking to FrontPageAfrica via his mobile phone from the 14 Military Hospital Minister Dean said late Sunday night that he was informed by Dr. Musoko Fallah, head of the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL) that his results came back positive.

FrontPageAfrica had heard earlier in the evening that the minister had tested positive but when contacted, he said: 'Waiting for the results to come in, but the symptoms seem to point to that."

A few hours later, the minister confirmed via text the positive result and said: "I am hopeful. The doctors at 14 Military Hospital are very professional and doing their best. Remember, the virus is posing a challenge to even developed countries, with far more sophisticated health systems. At the moment, no one knows everything about the virus. We must continue to observe the health protocols, especially as it relates to social distancing."

Minister Dean's result comes just days after the death of Mr. Marcus Soko, head of the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Mr. Soko had been symptomatic and ailing for nearly a week at his home, until he was rushed to the 14th Military Hospital late last Thursday night where he was pronounced dead.

Mr. Soko was taken to the 14 Military Hospital late Thursday; but authorities tell FPA that he arrived too late and died before arrival. A doctor who was in the unit reportedly tried to resuscitate him, but it was to no avail.

FrontPageAfrica has learned that Mr. Soko has in recent days participated in a number of high-security meetings relating to the government's COVID-19 response.

Asked whether he was in any of the security meetings with Soko, Minister Dean responded in the affirmative.

"Yes! April 11, the Joint Security met and subsequently on another day. I am the chair."

The minster's result come as Liberia has recorded 124 cases with 12 deaths and 722 persons are being traced.