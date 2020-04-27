Namibia: Tailors Get Materials to Produce Face Masks

Rundu — The Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade on Saturday handed over the fabric to four local tailors for the production of face masks.

In efforts to fight the coronavirus, the ministry came up with an initiative to spearhead the manufacturing of face masks locally.

Speaking during the official handing over of the material, deputy minister of industrialisation and trade Verna Sinimbo said they had material worth N$40 000 to distribute for the production of face masks

"It is expected that the tailors will produce 12 000 masks, which will retail between N$15 and N$25 that will cater to all age groups," she explained.

Sinimbo said all tailors would have access to the technical specification guidelines, as provided by the Namibia Standards Institution.

The tailors would also receive the essential service certificate to operate during the lockdown period through the regional council offices.

The deputy minister said the government has recognised that face masks are a crucial safety measure in curbing the spread of the virus and has observed increasing demand.

She said because of the lack of sufficient mask suppliers and the restrictions South Africa has enforced on mask exports; the ministry identified capable garment producers to supply the needed masks in all 14 regions of the country.

Speaking on behalf of the tailors here, Frieda Hausiku said they are happy to have been selected for the project, especially after the negative impact of Covid-19 on their businesses.