Liberia: COVID-19 Hits Firestone-Liberia

26 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Fpa Staff Reporter

Monrovia — Two persons have been confirmed positive for coronavirus at Du-side Hospital in Firestone, one of the two has died, FrontPageAfrica has gathered from impeccable sources within the Margibi County Health team.

Information gathered by FrontPageAfrica revealed the two cases as the chief dietician of Du-side Hospital and an Indian IT Specialist of Firestone-Liberia.

The IT Specialist has been quarantined.

The chief dietician died on Saturday and she's expected to be buried by the hospital on Monday.

Family sources who preferred anonymity expressed shock over the medical report stating cause of death as COVID-19, noting that she had never travelled out of Margibi County for the past two years.

According to the family source, she had suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Liberia has reported 124 cases of COVID-19 of which there has been at least nine deaths and 25 recoveries.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.