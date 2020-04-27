Liberia: COVID-19 Hits Firestone-Liberia

Monrovia — Two persons have been confirmed positive for coronavirus at Du-side Hospital in Firestone, one of the two has died, FrontPageAfrica has gathered from impeccable sources within the Margibi County Health team.

Information gathered by FrontPageAfrica revealed the two cases as the chief dietician of Du-side Hospital and an Indian IT Specialist of Firestone-Liberia.

The IT Specialist has been quarantined.

The chief dietician died on Saturday and she's expected to be buried by the hospital on Monday.

Family sources who preferred anonymity expressed shock over the medical report stating cause of death as COVID-19, noting that she had never travelled out of Margibi County for the past two years.

According to the family source, she had suffered from diabetes and high blood pressure.

Liberia has reported 124 cases of COVID-19 of which there has been at least nine deaths and 25 recoveries.