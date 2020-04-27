Liberia: Inter-Religious Council Leader Eyes Spirit of Forgiveness, Reconciliation During Ramadan

26 April 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Obediah Johnson

The Inter — Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL), through its President Bishop Kortu K. Brown has called on Liberians to promote the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation during this holy month of Ramadan.

Bishop Brown is also the President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), and the Founder and General Overseer of the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church located in Brewerville, outside Monrovia.

Ramadan is the Islamic Holy Month of fasting and praying.

During this period, Muslims all over the globe abstain from eating, drinking and sex from the morning to the evening hours seeking the forgiveness of God, purifying their souls from all sins, and seeking the will of God for their personal lives, amongst others.

Ramadan is also a month of Forgiveness, Reconciliation, Love, Kindness, Supplication, and Caring for one another.

Bishop Brown said though the suspension of regular worship services remains a "big challenge for the religious community" in the country presently, Liberians, especially Muslims should hold together and pray to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Liberia.

At least 11 persons have died from Covid-19 in Liberia, while 120 other cases remain active, according to the latest report released by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

"We are also cognizance of the fact that God is everywhere and he can hear and see us wherever we call him from. We therefore call on peoples of all Faiths to pull together to limit the spread of Coronavirus in our communities", Bishop Brown stated.

He continued: "Fellow brothers and sisters, let us promote the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation in the month of Ramadan as reconciliation is needed in every sector of our community. Let's eschew hatred, envy, undermining one another, jealousy and other vices capable of limiting our devotion to Almighty God!"

Bishop Brown maintained that there is no better time for religious people to pull together than in times of crisis.

"Loving and caring for one another is one of the solutions to the problems facing our nation and people. Let's stand together against divisiveness in our both religious and local communities", he added.

Bishop Brown called on Liberian Muslims to use this occasion to ask God for his mercy on Liberia and its people, as well as peoples of nations around the world.

He added that Muslims should use this period to ask God to save Liberians from the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

"We urge all religious leaders to continue to observe ALL the health protocols to help ensure the defeat of Coronavirus in Liberia and around the world".

Post Views: 2

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.