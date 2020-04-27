Liberia: Inter-Religious Council Leader Eyes Spirit of Forgiveness, Reconciliation During Ramadan

The Inter — Religious Council of Liberia (IRCL), through its President Bishop Kortu K. Brown has called on Liberians to promote the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation during this holy month of Ramadan.

Bishop Brown is also the President of the Liberia Council of Churches (LCC), and the Founder and General Overseer of the New Water in the Desert Apostolic Pentecostal Church located in Brewerville, outside Monrovia.

Ramadan is the Islamic Holy Month of fasting and praying.

During this period, Muslims all over the globe abstain from eating, drinking and sex from the morning to the evening hours seeking the forgiveness of God, purifying their souls from all sins, and seeking the will of God for their personal lives, amongst others.

Ramadan is also a month of Forgiveness, Reconciliation, Love, Kindness, Supplication, and Caring for one another.

Bishop Brown said though the suspension of regular worship services remains a "big challenge for the religious community" in the country presently, Liberians, especially Muslims should hold together and pray to prevent the spread of the deadly coronavirus in Liberia.

At least 11 persons have died from Covid-19 in Liberia, while 120 other cases remain active, according to the latest report released by the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL).

"We are also cognizance of the fact that God is everywhere and he can hear and see us wherever we call him from. We therefore call on peoples of all Faiths to pull together to limit the spread of Coronavirus in our communities", Bishop Brown stated.

He continued: "Fellow brothers and sisters, let us promote the spirit of forgiveness and reconciliation in the month of Ramadan as reconciliation is needed in every sector of our community. Let's eschew hatred, envy, undermining one another, jealousy and other vices capable of limiting our devotion to Almighty God!"

Bishop Brown maintained that there is no better time for religious people to pull together than in times of crisis.

"Loving and caring for one another is one of the solutions to the problems facing our nation and people. Let's stand together against divisiveness in our both religious and local communities", he added.

Bishop Brown called on Liberian Muslims to use this occasion to ask God for his mercy on Liberia and its people, as well as peoples of nations around the world.

He added that Muslims should use this period to ask God to save Liberians from the dreaded Covid-19 pandemic.

"We urge all religious leaders to continue to observe ALL the health protocols to help ensure the defeat of Coronavirus in Liberia and around the world".

