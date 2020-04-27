South Africa: Ministers Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande Briefing On Coronavirus COVID-19 Area of Work Postponed

26 April 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Members of the media are advised that virtual media briefing by Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga and Minister of Higher Education and Training, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande is postponed for later in the week. The postponement is necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the National Command Council (NCC) later this week.

Ministers were meant to give an update on their areas of work in relation to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Members of the media will be kept informed of the new details of the media briefing.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of SA

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.