South Africa: Ministers Angie Motshekga and Blade Nzimande Briefing On Coronavirus COVID-19 Area of Work Postponed

press release

Members of the media are advised that virtual media briefing by Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga and Minister of Higher Education and Training, Science and Innovation, Dr Blade Nzimande is postponed for later in the week. The postponement is necessitated by the need to align with other interventions that are to be taken by the National Command Council (NCC) later this week.

Ministers were meant to give an update on their areas of work in relation to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Members of the media will be kept informed of the new details of the media briefing.