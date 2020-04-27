Tunisia: COVID 19 - Seventeen More Confirmed Cases, 939 Overall and No New Deaths

Tunis/Tunisia — The overall number of people infected with COVID-19 has reached 939, as of April 24, 2020, out of a total of 20408 tests carried out, the Health Ministry said Saturday.

Thus, out of a total of 559 tests conducted 32 cases have tested positive, as of April 24, 2020, of which 17 are new cases and 15 are old.

The confirmed cases of infection with the new coronavirus are distributed as follows:

The Tunis region remains in the lead with 202 cases, followed by Ariana (94), Ben Arous (92), Medenine (86), Kebili (94), Sousse (81), Manouba (39), Monastir (37), Sfax (36), Gafsa (38), Tataouine (35), Gabes (22), Bizerte (19), Mahdia (15), Nabeul (12), Kairouan (06), Kef (05), Sidi Bouzid (05), Tozeur (05), Kasserine (07), Beja (03), Zaghouan (03), Siliana( 02) and Jendouba (01).

According to a statement by the Health Ministry, 207 patients have recovered, 19 are currently in intensive care and 84 others are hospitalized.

Deaths have stabilised at 38 including 6 in Tunis, 5 in Ariana, 5 in Manouba, 5 in Sousse, 5 in Sfax, 3 in Ben Arous, 3 in Medenine, 1 in Nabeul, 1 in Bizerte, 1 in Kef, 1 in Mahdia, 1 in Sidi Bouzid and 1 in Tataouine.

Analyses are still mainly carried out on suspected or probable cases and on persons who have been in direct contact with confirmed cases.

The Department reiterated its call to all citizens to comply with the lockdown measures throughout the country in order to stem the spread of the virus.