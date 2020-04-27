Nigeria: Decision to Extend COVID-19 Lockdown Is Tailored to Meet Nigeria's Need - Health Minister

27 April 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Chioma Obinna

Few hours to the end of the second lap of the Lockdown in Lagos, the Ogun States including the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja, the Minister of Health, Prof Osagie Ehanire has said that the decision to extend COVID-19 lockdown was tailored according to the needs of every country.

The Minister who spoke during a television programme also stated that the ministry has made recommendations to President Muhammed Buhari about the lockdown.

He further noted that the President in his wisdom will decide if the lockdown will be lifted or not adding that "the modellings we have seen show that we have not gotten to the peak yet. We do think that the restriction of movement limits significantly the spread of the virus."

On the issue of testing, the minister said: "If your symptoms are not meeting the criteria, officials might turn you back.

For the 40 health workers infected by COVID-19, he said: "Not all infected health workers got COVID-19 in the line of duty."

