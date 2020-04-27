Namibia: Air Namibia to Bring Nationals Home From SA

26 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services has given Air Namibia the green light to repatriate Namibians stuck in South Africa due to the lockdown. The approval, granted on 22 April, also allows the airline to return South Africans in Namibia to the neighbouring country.

The repatriation is expected early this week. Flight SW9975 and SW9923 will carry 65 Namibians from Cape Town and Johannesburg respectively.

The same flight will return 46 South Africans from Windhoek to Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Each flight will have three crew members on board.

Executive Director of health and social services, Ben Nangombe, confirmed the repatriation of the Namibians from South Africa, which includes medical doctors.

"Because we have recalled these doctors, the government will carry the cost. We will also act in a humanitarian way to allow other Namibians who are in South Africa to board the aircraft - even if they don't have the means to pay," Nangombe said.

He said all incoming crew members will be quarantined for 14 days at the cost of Air Namibia.

Nangombe said no Namibian will be denied re-entry into the country, be it by air, road or sea, as long as they are prepared to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Air Namibia is one many organisations allowed to operate during the lockdown.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.