Namibia: Air Namibia to Bring Nationals Home From SA

THE Ministry of Health and Social Services has given Air Namibia the green light to repatriate Namibians stuck in South Africa due to the lockdown. The approval, granted on 22 April, also allows the airline to return South Africans in Namibia to the neighbouring country.

The repatriation is expected early this week. Flight SW9975 and SW9923 will carry 65 Namibians from Cape Town and Johannesburg respectively.

The same flight will return 46 South Africans from Windhoek to Cape Town and Johannesburg.

Each flight will have three crew members on board.

Executive Director of health and social services, Ben Nangombe, confirmed the repatriation of the Namibians from South Africa, which includes medical doctors.

"Because we have recalled these doctors, the government will carry the cost. We will also act in a humanitarian way to allow other Namibians who are in South Africa to board the aircraft - even if they don't have the means to pay," Nangombe said.

He said all incoming crew members will be quarantined for 14 days at the cost of Air Namibia.

Nangombe said no Namibian will be denied re-entry into the country, be it by air, road or sea, as long as they are prepared to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Air Namibia is one many organisations allowed to operate during the lockdown.