Kenya: Betty Kyallo Offers Good News On Daughter's Health

TV presenter Betty Kyallo has announced that her daughter Ivanna has fully recovered from acute disseminated encephalomyelitis(ADEM) which she has suffered from since 2019.

"Ivanna Is fully healed. God is GREAT," she wrote.

Betty shared the news as she appreciated health workers.

"Appreciating ALL the #HEALTHWORKERS who are our everyday heroes and heroines!" Betty wrote.

Betty used the opportunity to thank Nurse Judy from Nairobi Hospital, who took care of her daughter while in Hospital for four months.

The K24 news anchor in December opened up on her daughter's illness that saw her hospitalised in the ICU for a month.

Revealing the condition in her New Year's Eve message, Betty explained that the rare autoimmune disease sank Ivanna into a deep coma and was on life support for a month.

"My beautiful four-year-old daughter stopped walking, soon stopped talking, soon stopped eating soon was so drowsy couldn't keep her eyes open and thereafter went into a deep coma that she had to be taken to ICU and put on life support for a whole month," Read part of Betty' post then.

In her appreciation post, Betty said nurse Judy took care of Ivanna as her own child.

Nurse Judy visited Ivanna at home even after she was discharged and kept a close eye on the little girl as she recovered.

"NURSE JUDY who loved Ivanna so much she would come to see her even on her off days. She treated Ivanna like her own baby and was so supportive to me as a mother going through hell. Even after we left Hospital she continued coming home to visit Ivanna and following her progress. @mom_teiyan I LOVE YOU SO MUCH," Betty said.

Further, she thanked all the health workers at the Nairobi Hospital, where her daughter spent four months.

"To ALL #HealthWorkers at Nairobi Hospital who took care of Ivanna when she was admitted I appreciate you so so so much. May you all live long and healthy. May your families be blessed. Thank you for your sacrifice and your unwavering efforts. Ivanna says, hi! We shall bring a cake after Corona .PS. @ivannatheentertainer Is fully healed. God is GREAT!" Betty wrote on her Instagram.

Her messages come at a time when the world is appreciating health workers as they continue to fight the coroanvirus pandemic that has so far claimed the lives of over 197,000 people globally.

View this post on Instagram

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Appreciating ALL the #HEALTHWORKERS who are our everyday heros and heroines!❤️ This is a VERY SPECIAL #Tbt on the day @ivannatheentertainer was leaving hospital after 4 months admission. She's pictured with one of the most loveliest Caring person I know. NURSE JUDY who loved Ivanna so much she would come to see her even on her off days. She treated Ivanna like her own baby and was so supportive to me as a mother going through hell. Even after we left hospital she continued coming home to visit Ivanna and following her progress.😭😭😭 @mom_teiyan I LOVE YOU SO MUCH. May God Bless you and your lovely family. To ALL #HealthWorkers at Nairobi Hospital who took care of Ivanna when she was admitted I appreciate you so so so much. May you all live long and healthy. May your families be blessed. Thank you for your sacrifice and your unwavering efforts. Ivanna says hi! We shall bring a cake after Corona❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ PS. @ivannatheentertainer Is fully healed. God is GREAT! Tag a #HealthWorker

A post shared by Betty Kyallo 🇰🇪 (@bettymuteikyallo) on Apr 23, 2020 at 8:40am PDT