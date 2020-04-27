Botswana: Okavango Delta Springs Back to Life

Maun — The year 2019 was a challenging one for Ngamiland communities that mostly depend on the Okavango Delta and Thamalakane River for survival.

The entire district experienced severe drought due to the drying up of water sources, which left many communities, livestock and wildlife in a dire situation.

From the water sources, the communities ventured into various activities such as fishing, farming along the river and some made a living out of mokoro excursions while some residing along the water sources areas used the water for domestic purposes.

Some members of the community who were familiar with the history of the river appreciated that the situation was a natural disaster but said that the river was experiencing one of its worst dry spells in history.

However, recent reports from hydrologists at Department of Water Affairs in Maun indicated that the delta was flooding and water was expected to arrive in Thamalakane River mid-May this year.

Not believing the good news, three men from Boro settlement along the river were spotted right in the heart of the delta to witness the water flow at Bukwe Water Affairs Station.

In an interview, Mr Lenkamile Batsholelang who is a farmer, fisherman and mokoro poler could not hide his happiness, stating that they had long been waiting for the water as life was unbearable for them.

"We have long struggled to make ends meet, now we are happy that the annual inundation has finally arrived," he said with a smile.

He revealed that last year, he lost many cattle due to the drought and was hopeful that things would change for the better as the delta was now bringing life back.

The delta is a vast inland river that is affected by seasonal flooding and Mr Batsholelang said the prestigious resource was not only crucial to the survival of communities but also to different wildlife and plant species among others.

With the arrival of the floods, he said water sources would be filled and water would be available for both subsistence and commercial agriculture along the river and to areas that surround the delta.

In addition, he said the fish would start breeding. He noted that some water activities such as fishing, mekoro excursions would wait as people had to adhere to the extreme social distancing measures until the COVID-19 situation stabilizes.

Another resident, Mr Onaletshepo Tembo, a poler and fisherman concurred that life was tough but expressed joy that the delta was flooding.

He said drying up of the river had left him stranded as he could not put bread on the table for his family. The dire situation, he said had negatively affected the lives of many who earned a living out of the river.

Meanwhile, the Department of Water Affairs water engineer in Maun, Mr Tshidiso Mokgwaela revealed in an interview that the delta was already experiencing floods.

He said they were anticipating water to flow into Thamalakane River in 20 days.

Source : BOPA