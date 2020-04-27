Rwanda: Customs Clearance Taken to Border Posts to Control Cargo Truck Drivers

The government has said customs clearance, which was previously conducted in Kigali, has been extended to border points as part of the efforts to stop the spread of coronavirus and continue facilitating regional trade.

This follows a meeting between the Government and warehouse operators, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement.

"Following our field visit and meeting conducted on Thursday 23rd April 2020 with all warehouse operators, and in line with new guidelines from the Government of Rwanda on cargo handling, it has been decided that all customs clearing processes will also be carried out at the entry border points," the statement reads in part.

Transport of cargo is considered as essential services during this pandemic, but recent revelations show that cross-border cargo truck drivers posed high risks of spreading coronavirus.

On Friday Rwanda identified 22 new coronavirus cases, the highest number ever recorded in one day. The increase was linked to cross border truck drivers and their crew, who despite delivering essential goods, interact with a lot of communities along transport corridors.

The latest move is aimed at stopping the spread of COVID-19 into the country and seen as an important step towards managing truck drivers.

Fred Seka, the Chairperson of the Federation of East African Freight Forwarders Associations (FEAFFA), believes this is a good but challenging move.

"It is the only way we can use to stop the spread of coronavirus, and to manage drivers. [But] of course it has the challenges," he told this paper.

The new directive will start effective from Monday, April 27, according to the Ministry.

Warehouse operators including Dubai Ports (DP) World, Magerwa and Bollore Logistics, have therefore been requested to extend their services to different border posts, including Kagitumba and Rusomo.

"This is, therefore, to formally inform you of the change in the modus operandi and request you to extend all your warehouse services to the border posts of Rusumo and Kagitumba with effect from 27th April 2020," the statement noted.

EAC stance

The East African Community (EAC) released new guidelines this month, highlighting ways to facilitate free movement of cargo.

This includes directing transporters to have two or three operators on each truck, and making screening and testing of cargo drivers and their crew mandatory,

Member countries have also been asked to prioritise essential goods like food, medications, agricultural products and inputs, security supplies, fuel, and emergency and humanitarian relief goods.

Another important call is requesting countries to designate specific points along transit routes where drivers and crew can recuperate without interacting with local communities.