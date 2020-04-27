Angola: COVID-19 - No Angolan Infected in Congo Brazzaville

26 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan Ambassador to the Republic of Congo, Vicente Muanda, assured this week that there are no Angolans infected with covid-19 in that neighbouring country, which has at least 200 confirmed positive cases.

In a clarification video, the diplomat says that from information obtained at the level of consulates and the Angolan community residing in Congo "there is no Angolan infected in that neighbouring country".

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Africa has 18,234 confirmed cases, 788 of which have died, at a time when the world has more than two million infected and over 181,000 deaths.

Angola has been without new positive cases for 72 hours, maintaining the 25 positive ones, of which six recovered (two discharged from hospital), 17 active and two dead, according to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda.

