Namibia: Artisans Repair Hospital Equipment

MEDICAL infrastructure and equipment in Erongo region is in need of urgent repairs.

This is per the recommendation of the Erongo Corona Care committee.

"Covid-19 has exposed loopholes in our society, especially the health centres that are severely affected. We have taken a stance to fix our medical facilities and ensure that the Erongo public medical facilities are in top notch," said Johnny Doeseb who is responsible for the committee's resources mobilisation and communication.

The need to repair the medical equipment has resulted in eight fitters and welders from Namdock at Walvis Bay taking time to repair 22 patient beds, three trolleys, three emergency trolleys, 10 bedside drawers, nine bedside trolleys and one mortuary trolley.

The employees worked from 13 to 24 April to repair the equipment.

"All these were items came from the hospital scrap yard and we fixed them all. There are many welders and fitters in the country, and this is what we are trained to do. I don't know why we like buying new things when things can be fixed locally," said Josef Simungu, the workshop supervisor.

Fitter Fatima Joseph expressed disappointment at the way the public is disregarding lockdown measures.

"It hurts that I am here trying to help the government to prepare for any eventuality and there are people who think they are immune to the virus and they roam the streets. People must just stay home," says Josef.

The repaired equipment was returned to Walvis Bay district hospital on Friday.