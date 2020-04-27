Namibia: Artisans Repair Hospital Equipment

26 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

MEDICAL infrastructure and equipment in Erongo region is in need of urgent repairs.

This is per the recommendation of the Erongo Corona Care committee.

"Covid-19 has exposed loopholes in our society, especially the health centres that are severely affected. We have taken a stance to fix our medical facilities and ensure that the Erongo public medical facilities are in top notch," said Johnny Doeseb who is responsible for the committee's resources mobilisation and communication.

The need to repair the medical equipment has resulted in eight fitters and welders from Namdock at Walvis Bay taking time to repair 22 patient beds, three trolleys, three emergency trolleys, 10 bedside drawers, nine bedside trolleys and one mortuary trolley.

The employees worked from 13 to 24 April to repair the equipment.

"All these were items came from the hospital scrap yard and we fixed them all. There are many welders and fitters in the country, and this is what we are trained to do. I don't know why we like buying new things when things can be fixed locally," said Josef Simungu, the workshop supervisor.

Fitter Fatima Joseph expressed disappointment at the way the public is disregarding lockdown measures.

"It hurts that I am here trying to help the government to prepare for any eventuality and there are people who think they are immune to the virus and they roam the streets. People must just stay home," says Josef.

The repaired equipment was returned to Walvis Bay district hospital on Friday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.