Egypt: Statement By IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva On Egypt

24 April 2020
International Monetary Fund (Washington, DC)
document

Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement:

"Like many countries around the world, Egypt's economy has been impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, the related global recession, and financial markets turmoil. President El Sisi and his Government have responded quickly and decisively with measures to limit its spread and provide support to affected people and businesses. The Central Bank of Egypt has also implemented timely measures to support the domestic economy.

"To support these efforts and contain the economic and financial impact of the pandemic, the Central Bank and the Government of Egypt have requested financial assistance from the IMF under the Fund's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI) and a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). The emergency financing under the RFI will allow the government to address any immediate balance of payments needs and support the most affected sectors and vulnerable groups of people. I expect the request for the RFI to be presented to the IMF's Executive Board within the next few weeks.

"My staff is also working with the Egyptian government to support its strong set of macroeconomic policies through an SBA. We fully support the government's aim to safeguard the significant gains made under the successfully completed three-year Extended Fund Facility last year. This comprehensive package of financial support, if approved, would help strengthen confidence in the Egyptian economy, make further progress to protect the most vulnerable and provide the basis for a strong economic recovery. It would also help accelerate Egypt's reform efforts aimed to support broad-based, job-rich and sustainable growth."

Read the original article on IMF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 International Monetary Fund. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: IMF

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Nigerian Schools Re-Opening Date Changed

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.