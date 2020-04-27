South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 4 546 Cases of Coronavirus COVID-19

press release

As of today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4546.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 168 643, of which 7 639 were done in the last 24 hours.

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

GAUTENG - 1331

WESTERN CAPE - 1608

KWAZULU - NATAL - 863

EASTERN CAPE - 535

FREE STATE- 110

LIMPOPO - 31

NORTH WEST - 28

MPUMALANGA - 23

NORTHERN CAPE - 17

UNALLOCATED - 0

REPORTING OF DEATHS

We regrettably report another COVID-19 related death (1) in the Western Cape, which increases the total number of deaths to 87. We convey condolences to the family and appreciate our frontline workers who treated this patient.

THE ARRIVAL OF THE CUBAN MEDICAL BRIGADE

We are pleased to announce that in the early hours of tomorrow, 27 April 2020, a delegation of 217 Cuban Medical Brigade will arrive in South Africa. This is in response to the Government of the Republic of South Africa's request to the Government of Cuba to offer us assistance and medical personnel support comprising of infectious diseases specialists, to support South Africa in its efforts to deal with COVID-19.

The strong social and political solidarity and support that exists between the two countries have been seen in various development programmes. As the Department of Health, we have continuously enjoyed this support through the ongoing medical training programme of South African students in Cuba.

As Cuba did in the difficult times of apartheid, it has once again lent its hand by sending health workers who are specialised in the areas of Family Medicine, Infection Prevention Control, Case Management, Regulatory Authority, Epidemiology and Surveillance, Health Technology and Biostatistics.

Cuba is known for its disaster preparedness and its consistent deployment of medical brigades for disaster relief wherever required, which continues to earn Havana goodwill worldwide. Some of these highly skilled health professionals were in the frontline of fighting other outbreaks in the world such as Cholera in Haiti in 2010, and Ebola in West Africa in 2013.

Before departure from Cuba, the medical brigade had been placed in quarantine to ensure that they minimise any form of exposure prior to coming to South Africa. This is despite the fact that Cuba is one of the countries where the reported COVID-19 infection rate remains minimal.

As South Africa, we have taken an additional step which is in line with our lockdown regulations. This team will be put in precautionary quarantine as they await their test results. We will also use this period to fully induct them into the South African situational analysis and the various provinces they will be deployed to.

Once this process is concluded, His Excellency, President MC Ramaphosa together with other Ministers will formally welcome the medical brigade to South Africa and also confirm their allocation to different provinces.

We express our sincere appreciation to the Ambassador of Cuba, HE R B Version and his team in South Africa that have greatly assisted in the coordination of this mission. We have no doubt our public health facilities will benefit from this generous and selfless gesture by our Cuban brethren.