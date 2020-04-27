South Africa: Free State Couple Arrested for Illegal Firearm Possession and Corruption

press release

A Free State couple face multiple charges after the Hawks found a firearm and different types of ammunition in their Bronville home.

The couple aged 27 and 32 were taken into custody on Friday, 24 April 2020 shortly after officers from the Serious Organised Investigation team received information and descended on their home and found an illegal 9mm pistol as well as a number of different types of ammunition.

Whilst still processing the crime scene, the husband offered the team members a R10 000 enticement to release them. The money was seized. Further investigations uncovered that the husband was illegal in the country.

The National Head of the DPCI, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya has praised the team for the arrest as well as being unwavering in the execution of their duties.

"We shall ensure that the R10 000 that was offered to the police is forfeited to the state. Criminals must begin to understand that the police shall arrest those who offer them gratification," said Lieutenant General Lebeya.

The suspects will appear in the Welkom Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 facing charges of illegal possession of firearm, ammunition, corruption and contravening the Immigration Act.