Nigeria: Why Obaseki's Chief of Staff Resigned

Benin — More facts have emerged on why Taiwo Akerele resigned as the Chief of Staff to Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Political observers believed that the resignation of Akerele, a trusted ally of the governor was an indication that a crack has been created in Obaseki's cabinet.

The resignation, it was gathered was as a result of the internal squabbles among the cabinet members when Obaseki was in self-isolation following the contact he had with someone that tested positive for the novel COVID-19.

Akerele said he resigned his appointment to protect the office of the chief of staff from being denigrated.

According to him, the office of the CoS was being denigrated and that to protect the office for the person coming after him he had to take the decision.

Following the resignation, the governor has appointed Osaze Ethan Uzamere as his new Chief of Staff.

Osaze, who is from the governor's senatorial district, has served as the Executive Assistant to Governor Obaseki before his new appointment.

However, a source said Akerele tendered his resignation because he had issues with the deputy governor, Phillip Shaibu and the Secretary to the Government, Barr. Osarodion Ogie, who took charge while the governor was in self-isolation.

The source said some commissioners may also quit Obaseki's administration over perceived alienation from the scheme of things.

He said the planned resignation was as a result of those he described as a "cabal" that has allegedly shut out every other person from the scheme of things.

But another source dismissed any rift in Obaseki's cabinet, saying it might be a ploy to deceive the people of the state.

"Akerele has been a trusted ally of Obaseki, so why is he resigning about six months to the end of his administration?

"As you are aware, the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election is around the corner and the governor faces stiff opposition coupled with the rift between him and the national chairman.

"I learnt Akerele is joining another political party to pave way for the governor should he fail to secure the APC ticket," the source said, pleading not to be named.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, has faulted the claims.

Reacting through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Musa Ebomhiama, Shaibu said there was no truth in the allegation.

"The relationship between Obaseki and Shaibu was very cordial, they were together throughout yesterday (Saturday) even as I am talking to you now, they are together working out a strategy to curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state as well as how to give succour to the people of the state," he said.

On his part, the party chairman, Aslem Ojezua, said there was no crack in governor Obaseki's cabinet as Akerele was a personal staff of the governor.

He said the office is neither statutory nor constitutional.