Algeria: Coronavirus - Prime Minister Orders Extension of Business Opening

25 April 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad issued Saturday an instruction to ministerial departments and Republic's walis (governors of provinces) for the extension of activity sectors and business opening, "in order to reduce the economic and social impact of the health crisis" sparked by the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, the Prime Minister' office said in a statement.

The businesses concerned are urban taxis, hairdressing salons, pastry and traditional cakes shops, sales of clothing and footwear, electrical household appliances, kitchenware, fabrics, haberdashery and knitted goods, jewellery and clocks, cosmetics and perfumes.

Business opening also includes sales of furniture and office furniture, bookstores and sales of school articles, wholesale and retail of civil engineering materials (ceramics, electrical appliances and sanitary products, paints, woodwork, pipes and piping...etc.)," the statement said.

As regards hair salons, clothing and footwear businesses, the statement said province governors will "define relevant health prevention measures that must be strictly respected".

Taxi transport activity in urban areas will resume after the authorities announce pertinent health security measures, according to the statement.

