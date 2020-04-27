Eritrea: Material Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

26 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara — Residents of Gala Nefhi, Paradizo and Arbate Asmara sub zones, Central region extended material support to disadvantaged citizens with a view to ease the burden they could encounter during the lockdown period.

According to report, residents of Adi-Raesi, Tselot, Selaedaero, Adi Gombolo, Ademzemat, Adi-Abeyto, Adi-Guadad and Daero Qawlos in addition to the financial contribution they made on community and individual levels have extended material support to disadvantaged families in their areas.

The report also indicated that three nationals in Daero Qawlos have allowed 12 families that have rented their houses to stay free from rental fee ranging from one to three months. Another 7 nationals in Arbaete Asmara sub zone have also freed 43 families off rental payments ranging from one to three months.

In related news, nationals residing in Paradizo sub zone extended material support to 277 disadvantaged families worth over 140 thousand Nakfa.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabait

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Nollywood Actress Mercy Johnson Shares New Family Photos
Mystery Deaths In Nigerian State Unrelated to COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.