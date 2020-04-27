Eritrea: Material Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

Asmara — Residents of Gala Nefhi, Paradizo and Arbate Asmara sub zones, Central region extended material support to disadvantaged citizens with a view to ease the burden they could encounter during the lockdown period.

According to report, residents of Adi-Raesi, Tselot, Selaedaero, Adi Gombolo, Ademzemat, Adi-Abeyto, Adi-Guadad and Daero Qawlos in addition to the financial contribution they made on community and individual levels have extended material support to disadvantaged families in their areas.

The report also indicated that three nationals in Daero Qawlos have allowed 12 families that have rented their houses to stay free from rental fee ranging from one to three months. Another 7 nationals in Arbaete Asmara sub zone have also freed 43 families off rental payments ranging from one to three months.

In related news, nationals residing in Paradizo sub zone extended material support to 277 disadvantaged families worth over 140 thousand Nakfa.