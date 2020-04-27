Algeria: COVID-19 - Algeria Has Adopted Strategy Enabling It to Control Situation

26 April 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The strategy adopted by Algeria to face Covid-19 pandemic enabled it to bring the situation under control and to avoid worst-case scenarios experienced by some countries, said Minister of Health, Population and Hospital Reform Abderrahmane Benbouzid.

In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, Benbouzid underlined that Algeria "had, despite its difficult situation, to take, as early as possible, measures to face" the spread of Covid-19, adding that "these measures are part of the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and were adapted to our national context."

In this respect, the minister explained that the response adopted by the government was particularly based on the prevention, the active monitoring, early detection, the rapid treatment of patients with the therapeutic protocol based on the hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin as well as the lockdown.

Concerning the stability of the virus spread, Benbouzid said that it "is based on figures recorded in the last few days showing a general stabilization tendency of the number of cases and a declining tendency of fatalities."

Concerning the strategy that Algeria will adopt to end lockdown, the minister underlined that this strategy is currently the subject of a "deep examination of the different possible scenarios" by the scientific committee and will also be the subject of a broad consultation within the government.

