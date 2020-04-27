Namibia: Erongo Governor Laments Too Much Movement

26 April 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Adam Hartman

ERONGO governor Neville Itope is worried about the number of people crossing the roadblocks daily.

"Having 1 400 people crossing at roadblocks daily as if there is no lockdown is abnormal," Itope said at a Covid-19 update at Swakopmund on Friday.

"I believe the lockdown is difficult for people to adhere to, and I am worried that people are moving around too much. Moving around too much can be dangerous."

Itope said while everyone is hoping the pandemic would go away and the lockdown be lifted, the reality is that Namibia is still in a state of emergency, and observing the lockdown would ensure the virus does not get a foothold in the country.

"Next week we will see how the government evaluates the situation. From there a decision will be made whether the lockdown is extended or lifted, but for now it is our responsibility to maintain the lockdown measures and social

distancing," he said.

Erongo police commander, Andreas Nelumbu told the same meeting some people "do not understand" why they must stay home and why the police and army are patrolling communities and setting up

roadblocks.

"We will stay put until movement has been minimised to stop the spread of the virus," said Nelumbu.

He too said the movement of traffic into Erongo was "abnormal" and did not reflect a lockdown scenario.

According to figures for the last seven days, 2 702 trucks came into Erongo, and 2 448 trucks left the region. At least 1 333 other vehicles entered the region and 1 494 left.

There are two roadblocks in Erongo - at Omaruru and Karibib.

elumbu expressed concern that there were no designated parking for trucks in towns, and the drivers park anywhere, even in suburbs, exposing

communities to possible infection.

He said last week, 26 people had been arrested and fined N$2 000 for violating lockdown rules.

Erongo health director Anna Jonas said the 28 people in quarantine in Erongo were either truck drivers and seagoing personnel.

"The biggest challenge right now is the movement in and out of the region," she said.

