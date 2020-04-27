Angola: IOC Increases Aid to National Committees

26 April 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has increased the budget for national affiliates from USD 46.7 million to USD 57 million to meet the needs of postponing the Tokyo'2020 Games until 2021, due to the spreading of covid-19 in the world.

This USD 10.3 million budget will allow additional funds to be made available for the preparation of the event, where 206 National Olympic Committees, including Angola, are expected to attend.

According to the website of the international body "olympic.org", the subsidies should contribute to the travel expenses of athletes and delegation officials before and after the games, thus ensuring the universality of multidisciplinary competition.

Due to the postponement of the race, the IOC chose to allow the members, according to their statutes, to decide to follow the four-year mandate or to exceptionally extend it to five (after the Olympic Games in 2021).

Angola will participate in the Japanese competition with senior women handball team, sailing, judo, swimming and athletics. Men's basketball will also have to "fight" for qualification in a pre-Olympic tournament, scheduled for this year in Lithuania.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

