Rwanda: KCB Donates Rwf100 Million to Support Vulnerable People Amid Lockdown

26 April 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

KCB Bank Rwanda has contributed Rwf100 million towards emergency interventions to help vulnerable citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement by the Bank, the funds will be channelled through the COVID-19 Donation Fund under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Rwanda has since March recorded 191 confirmed cases of COVID-19 of which 92 have recovered.

Among measures employed by the Government to contain the spread of the pandemic include a country-wide lockdown that has affected many livelihoods.

In a statement, KCB Bank Rwanda Managing Director, George Odhiambo noted that the financial contribution is only a token of the Bank's continued efforts to help limit the economic impact of the virus on people.

He said: "Collectively, we are experiencing one of the most challenging times in world history. Now more than ever we must stand together and provide support to those that urgently need it."

"Despite the spread of this pandemic, we have seen unprecedented commitment and resolve from Government officials, particularly health workers who have ensured all necessary measures are taken for our safety," he added.

As KCB Bank, he said, our participation in community aid is unwavering.

"This financial contribution is only a token of our support to Rwanda's effort to eradicate COVID-19."

In addition, KCB Bank Rwanda is providing several solutions for businesses to cushion deal with the economic impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Among these include loan moratoriums of up to 3 months and various short-term credit options given to customers.

